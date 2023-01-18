Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Tradegate
13.01.23
08:00 Uhr
82,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,23 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,5081,0019:05
80,5081,0019:00
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2023 | 18:50
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: ESG Talk ft. Paul Druckman

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

Global accounting expert Paul Druckman joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of the ESG Talk podcast. Mandi and Paul discuss sustainability, accountability, and why it might be time to rethink the title "CFO."

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735734/ESG-Talk-ft-Paul-Druckman

WORKIVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.