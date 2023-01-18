Workiva: ESG Talk ft. Paul Druckman

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Workiva

Global accounting expert Paul Druckman joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of the ESG Talk podcast. Mandi and Paul discuss sustainability, accountability, and why it might be time to rethink the title "CFO."

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735734/ESG-Talk-ft-Paul-Druckman