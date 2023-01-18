Anzeige
Eaton Vance Corp. - Form 8 (DD) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

London, January 18

Ap13

FORM 8.1(c) & (d)(i)
(Dealing)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(c) AND (d)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

BY AN OFFEROR, OFFEREE OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM IN RESPECT OF DEALINGS FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:Eaton Vance Management
(b) Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Horizon Therapeutics plc
(d) Status of person making the disclosure:

e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with theofferor/offeree (specify name of offeror/offeree)		Horizon Therapeutics plc
(e) Date dealing undertaken:13 January 2023
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respect ofany other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		N/A

If YES, specify which:

Ap14

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (Note 1)

Class of relevant security:
(Note 2)		Ordinary Shares
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities ownedand/or controlled:34,7200.02%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell:
Total:34,7200.02%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 .

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 3)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Ap15

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Offeree, offeror or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror)

Class of
relevant
security		Purchase/saleNumber of
securities		Price per unit
(Note 4)
Ordinary Shares

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a financial or other professional adviser acting in relation to the offer for the offeree or the offeror

Class of
relevant
security		Purchases/
sales		Total
number of
securities		Highest
price per
unit paid/
received		Lowest
price per
unit paid/
received

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. CFD		Nature of
dealing
e.g. opening/
closing a long/
short position,
increasing/
reducing a long/
short position		Number of
reference
securities
(Note 5)		Price
per unit
(Note 4)

Ap16

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call
option		Writing,
purchasing,
selling,
varying etc.		Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 5)		Exercise
price per
unit		Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		Expiry
date		Option
money
paid/
received
per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call
option		Exercising/
exercised
against		Number of
securities		Exercise
price
per unit
(Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities)

Class of
relevant
security		Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise		DetailsPrice per unit
(if applicable)
(Note 4)
Ordinary sharesRedemption of Horizon Therapeutics shares included in a basket of securities1,602 SharesN/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concertmaking the disclosure and any other person:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"

Ap17

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relating to thevoting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred toon this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition ordisposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referredto on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?YES/NO
NO

Date of disclosure:18th January 2023
Contact name:Scott R. Kudlacik
Telephone number:+00 1 617-672-6531

Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

© 2023 PR Newswire
