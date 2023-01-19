Anzeige
19.01.2023
JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar and Samsung C&T Signs the Qatar 875MW PV Power Plant Module Supply Agreement

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The signing ceremony of the PV module supply agreement of the Qatar 875MW PV power plant project, which is Qatar's largest photovoltaics (PV) power plant, was recently held at the Samsung C&T headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The PV Module Supply Agreement Signing Ceremony between JA Solar and Samsung C&T

Under this supply agreement, JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules for the Qatar 875MW PV power plant project. The project will be built in the Mesaieed Industrial City and the Ras Laffan Industrial City, and is expected to go into operation in 2024, which will help to promote the transformation of the local energy structure and drive sustainable local economic, social and environmental development.

JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0, which exemplifies its product design philosophy of "tailored to increase customer value", is highly popular in the Korean market and has been selected by this project because of its high efficiency and reliability. The DeepBlue 3.0 applies p-type Percium+ cell technology, Ga-doped silicon wafers technology, half-cell technology, and MBB technology to give an excellent power generation performance. In addition, DeepBlue 3.0 has received the PV industry's first KS certificate for 182 modules, which demonstrates its power generation advantages and reliable performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986423/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-and-samsung-ct-signs-the-qatar-875mw-pv-power-plant-module-supply-agreement-301725448.html

