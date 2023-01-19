Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
PR Newswire
19.01.2023 | 07:18
CCTV+: Xi stresses efforts to ensure joyful, peaceful Spring Festival

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed efforts to ensure a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival.