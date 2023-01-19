OptiGroup acquires Facility Trade Holding BV in the Netherlands

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of Facility Trade Holding BV, a Dutch distributor specialised in hygiene & cleaning products, foodservice items and personal protection equipment. The acquisition will further strengthen OptiGroup's position in the area of facility supplies to B2B customers on the Dutch market. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Facility Trade Holding BV, with a turnover of approximately EUR 24 million in 2021, is a full-service distributor of hygiene & cleaning supplies, non-food catering items, workwear and personal protection equipment in the Netherlands. The acquisition is in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments in Europe. Facility Trade Holding becomes part of OptiGroup's facility, safety & medical operations in the Benelux region, and will continue to operate under its current brands - Facility Trade Group and Dirksen.

"We look forward to welcoming Facility Trade Holding to OptiGroup. Facility Trade Holding will complement and further strengthen OptiGroup's service offering for B2B customers active in facility management, hotel & restaurant and high-risk work environments in the Benelux region," Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO of OptiGroup.

"OptiGroup already has a successful business in the Netherlands today and we look forward to building further on our entrepreneurial strengths in the important Dutch market in close cooperation with customers and employees of Facility Trade Holding." Alex de Graaf, Senior Vice President Medical.

