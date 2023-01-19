InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|18 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|7,469
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.4200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 56.2600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.9502
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,465,665 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 7,469 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 18 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
7,469
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.2600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.4200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.9502
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
18/01/2023
08:12:58
GMT
154
55.5600
XLON
695261395422526
18/01/2023
08:16:18
GMT
60
55.5800
XLON
695261395423000
18/01/2023
08:33:46
GMT
26
55.5000
XLON
695261395424875
18/01/2023
08:33:46
GMT
39
55.5000
XLON
695261395424874
18/01/2023
08:39:11
GMT
61
55.4400
XLON
695261395425752
18/01/2023
08:45:06
GMT
75
55.4600
XLON
695261395426275
18/01/2023
09:00:59
GMT
58
55.4600
XLON
695261395427634
18/01/2023
09:04:00
GMT
83
55.5000
XLON
695261395428049
18/01/2023
09:12:30
GMT
63
55.4200
XLON
695261395429019
18/01/2023
09:19:34
GMT
100
55.4600
XLON
695261395429632
18/01/2023
09:28:20
GMT
141
55.4800
XLON
695261395430224
18/01/2023
09:45:05
GMT
61
55.7400
XLON
695261395432218
18/01/2023
09:48:04
GMT
61
55.6000
XLON
695261395432489
18/01/2023
10:01:20
GMT
68
55.7400
XLON
695261395433528
18/01/2023
10:12:54
GMT
111
55.7000
XLON
695261395434836
18/01/2023
10:21:06
GMT
154
55.7600
XLON
695261395435603
18/01/2023
10:38:08
GMT
121
55.7800
XLON
695261395437521
18/01/2023
10:47:33
GMT
62
55.8800
XLON
695261395438402
18/01/2023
10:56:55
GMT
72
55.8000
XLON
695261395439266
18/01/2023
11:10:43
GMT
101
55.7800
XLON
695261395440357
18/01/2023
11:18:11
GMT
62
55.7400
XLON
695261395440803
18/01/2023
11:27:34
GMT
65
55.7600
XLON
695261395441606
18/01/2023
11:31:00
GMT
7
55.8600
XLON
695261395441955
18/01/2023
11:31:00
GMT
98
55.8600
XLON
695261395441956
18/01/2023
11:43:29
GMT
101
55.9400
XLON
695261395442969
18/01/2023
11:49:41
GMT
29
56.0400
XLON
695261395443501
18/01/2023
11:49:41
GMT
42
56.0400
XLON
695261395443502
18/01/2023
12:23:34
GMT
122
56.0000
XLON
695261395445884
18/01/2023
12:45:30
GMT
210
56.0000
XLON
695261395447312
18/01/2023
12:59:07
GMT
82
55.9600
XLON
695261395447996
18/01/2023
13:04:40
GMT
22
55.9200
XLON
695261395448258
18/01/2023
13:04:40
GMT
49
55.9200
XLON
695261395448259
18/01/2023
13:04:40
GMT
50
55.9200
XLON
695261395448257
18/01/2023
13:20:57
GMT
109
55.8800
XLON
695261395449256
18/01/2023
13:27:20
GMT
79
55.8600
XLON
695261395449694
18/01/2023
13:31:28
GMT
72
55.9800
XLON
695261395450835
18/01/2023
13:38:59
GMT
71
55.9200
XLON
695261395451686
18/01/2023
13:47:10
GMT
73
55.9800
XLON
695261395452356
18/01/2023
13:53:11
GMT
114
56.0000
XLON
695261395452830
18/01/2023
13:56:59
GMT
116
56.0000
XLON
695261395453164
18/01/2023
14:10:04
GMT
112
56.0400
XLON
695261395454341
18/01/2023
14:10:14
GMT
107
56.0400
XLON
695261395454357
18/01/2023
14:22:41
GMT
96
55.9800
XLON
695261395455316
18/01/2023
14:28:02
GMT
18
55.9600
XLON
695261395455865
18/01/2023
14:28:02
GMT
59
55.9600
XLON
695261395455864
18/01/2023
14:32:58
GMT
169
56.1200
XLON
695261395457183
18/01/2023
14:35:37
GMT
60
56.1600
XLON
695261395457667
18/01/2023
14:37:08
GMT
58
56.1000
XLON
695261395457924
18/01/2023
14:37:23
GMT
64
56.0600
XLON
695261395458014
18/01/2023
14:39:52
GMT
64
56.0800
XLON
695261395458598
18/01/2023
14:41:38
GMT
33
56.0800
XLON
695261395458899
18/01/2023
14:41:38
GMT
35
56.0800
XLON
695261395458898
18/01/2023
14:44:58
GMT
99
56.0600
XLON
695261395459584
18/01/2023
14:45:48
GMT
67
56.0600
XLON
695261395459859
18/01/2023
14:48:11
GMT
60
56.0000
XLON
695261395460350
18/01/2023
14:51:12
GMT
144
56.0400
XLON
695261395460904
18/01/2023
14:56:42
GMT
5
56.1400
XLON
695261395461835
18/01/2023
14:56:42
GMT
131
56.1400
XLON
695261395461831
18/01/2023
14:59:21
GMT
109
56.1800
XLON
695261395462279
18/01/2023
14:59:58
GMT
70
56.1800
XLON
695261395462394
18/01/2023
15:01:44
GMT
67
56.1400
XLON
695261395462713
18/01/2023
15:03:25
GMT
77
56.1600
XLON
695261395463071
18/01/2023
15:07:00
GMT
59
56.2000
XLON
695261395463647
18/01/2023
15:09:04
GMT
65
56.2200
XLON
695261395463926
18/01/2023
15:11:20
GMT
83
56.1600
XLON
695261395464301
18/01/2023
15:11:47
GMT
39
56.1600
XLON
695261395464379
18/01/2023
15:14:39
GMT
29
56.2000
XLON
695261395464889
18/01/2023
15:14:43
GMT
96
56.2000
XLON
695261395464908
18/01/2023
15:18:02
GMT
67
56.2200
XLON
695261395465468
18/01/2023
15:18:33
GMT
64
56.2000
XLON
695261395465621
18/01/2023
15:20:12
GMT
74
56.1600
XLON
695261395466002
18/01/2023
15:25:15
GMT
16
56.2400
XLON
695261395466918
18/01/2023
15:25:15
GMT
133
56.2400
XLON
695261395466919
18/01/2023
15:27:52
GMT
58
56.2400
XLON
695261395467371
18/01/2023
15:30:00
GMT
62
56.2600
XLON
695261395467662
18/01/2023
15:35:10
GMT
137
56.1600
XLON
695261395468694
18/01/2023
15:37:14
GMT
4
56.1600
XLON
695261395469158
18/01/2023
15:37:14
GMT
62
56.1600
XLON
695261395469159
18/01/2023
15:39:08
GMT
58
56.1600
XLON
695261395469571
18/01/2023
15:42:07
GMT
66
56.1000
XLON
695261395470050
18/01/2023
15:46:02
GMT
62
56.0600
XLON
695261395470767
18/01/2023
15:49:28
GMT
103
56.0600
XLON
695261395471643
18/01/2023
15:53:15
GMT
153
55.9600
XLON
695261395472474
18/01/2023
15:59:11
GMT
77
55.9600
XLON
695261395473700
18/01/2023
16:04:28
GMT
150
56.0800
XLON
695261395474541
18/01/2023
16:04:56
GMT
118
56.0800
XLON
695261395474654
18/01/2023
16:09:10
GMT
66
55.9800
XLON
695261395475350
18/01/2023
16:11:49
GMT
107
55.9600
XLON
695261395475841
18/01/2023
16:13:55
GMT
66
55.9400
XLON
695261395476227
18/01/2023
16:17:03
GMT
66
55.9400
XLON
695261395476804
18/01/2023
16:18:26
GMT
67
55.9400
XLON
695261395477007
18/01/2023
16:21:11
GMT
77
55.9600
XLON
695261395477576
18/01/2023
16:23:55
GMT
69
55.9400
XLON
695261395478164
18/01/2023
16:27:30
GMT
92
55.9800
XLON
695261395479091
18/01/2023
16:29:14
GMT
76
55.9600
XLON
695261395479582
