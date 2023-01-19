Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
18.01.23
13:58 Uhr
64,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,78 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5064,5009:05
64,0064,5009:07
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 08:02
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:18 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:7,469
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.4200
Highest price paid per share:£ 56.2600
Average price paid per share:£ 55.9502

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,465,665 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 7,469 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

7,469

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.2600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.9502

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

18/01/2023

08:12:58

GMT

154

55.5600

XLON

695261395422526

18/01/2023

08:16:18

GMT

60

55.5800

XLON

695261395423000

18/01/2023

08:33:46

GMT

26

55.5000

XLON

695261395424875

18/01/2023

08:33:46

GMT

39

55.5000

XLON

695261395424874

18/01/2023

08:39:11

GMT

61

55.4400

XLON

695261395425752

18/01/2023

08:45:06

GMT

75

55.4600

XLON

695261395426275

18/01/2023

09:00:59

GMT

58

55.4600

XLON

695261395427634

18/01/2023

09:04:00

GMT

83

55.5000

XLON

695261395428049

18/01/2023

09:12:30

GMT

63

55.4200

XLON

695261395429019

18/01/2023

09:19:34

GMT

100

55.4600

XLON

695261395429632

18/01/2023

09:28:20

GMT

141

55.4800

XLON

695261395430224

18/01/2023

09:45:05

GMT

61

55.7400

XLON

695261395432218

18/01/2023

09:48:04

GMT

61

55.6000

XLON

695261395432489

18/01/2023

10:01:20

GMT

68

55.7400

XLON

695261395433528

18/01/2023

10:12:54

GMT

111

55.7000

XLON

695261395434836

18/01/2023

10:21:06

GMT

154

55.7600

XLON

695261395435603

18/01/2023

10:38:08

GMT

121

55.7800

XLON

695261395437521

18/01/2023

10:47:33

GMT

62

55.8800

XLON

695261395438402

18/01/2023

10:56:55

GMT

72

55.8000

XLON

695261395439266

18/01/2023

11:10:43

GMT

101

55.7800

XLON

695261395440357

18/01/2023

11:18:11

GMT

62

55.7400

XLON

695261395440803

18/01/2023

11:27:34

GMT

65

55.7600

XLON

695261395441606

18/01/2023

11:31:00

GMT

7

55.8600

XLON

695261395441955

18/01/2023

11:31:00

GMT

98

55.8600

XLON

695261395441956

18/01/2023

11:43:29

GMT

101

55.9400

XLON

695261395442969

18/01/2023

11:49:41

GMT

29

56.0400

XLON

695261395443501

18/01/2023

11:49:41

GMT

42

56.0400

XLON

695261395443502

18/01/2023

12:23:34

GMT

122

56.0000

XLON

695261395445884

18/01/2023

12:45:30

GMT

210

56.0000

XLON

695261395447312

18/01/2023

12:59:07

GMT

82

55.9600

XLON

695261395447996

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

22

55.9200

XLON

695261395448258

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

49

55.9200

XLON

695261395448259

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

50

55.9200

XLON

695261395448257

18/01/2023

13:20:57

GMT

109

55.8800

XLON

695261395449256

18/01/2023

13:27:20

GMT

79

55.8600

XLON

695261395449694

18/01/2023

13:31:28

GMT

72

55.9800

XLON

695261395450835

18/01/2023

13:38:59

GMT

71

55.9200

XLON

695261395451686

18/01/2023

13:47:10

GMT

73

55.9800

XLON

695261395452356

18/01/2023

13:53:11

GMT

114

56.0000

XLON

695261395452830

18/01/2023

13:56:59

GMT

116

56.0000

XLON

695261395453164

18/01/2023

14:10:04

GMT

112

56.0400

XLON

695261395454341

18/01/2023

14:10:14

GMT

107

56.0400

XLON

695261395454357

18/01/2023

14:22:41

GMT

96

55.9800

XLON

695261395455316

18/01/2023

14:28:02

GMT

18

55.9600

XLON

695261395455865

18/01/2023

14:28:02

GMT

59

55.9600

XLON

695261395455864

18/01/2023

14:32:58

GMT

169

56.1200

XLON

695261395457183

18/01/2023

14:35:37

GMT

60

56.1600

XLON

695261395457667

18/01/2023

14:37:08

GMT

58

56.1000

XLON

695261395457924

18/01/2023

14:37:23

GMT

64

56.0600

XLON

695261395458014

18/01/2023

14:39:52

GMT

64

56.0800

XLON

695261395458598

18/01/2023

14:41:38

GMT

33

56.0800

XLON

695261395458899

18/01/2023

14:41:38

GMT

35

56.0800

XLON

695261395458898

18/01/2023

14:44:58

GMT

99

56.0600

XLON

695261395459584

18/01/2023

14:45:48

GMT

67

56.0600

XLON

695261395459859

18/01/2023

14:48:11

GMT

60

56.0000

XLON

695261395460350

18/01/2023

14:51:12

GMT

144

56.0400

XLON

695261395460904

18/01/2023

14:56:42

GMT

5

56.1400

XLON

695261395461835

18/01/2023

14:56:42

GMT

131

56.1400

XLON

695261395461831

18/01/2023

14:59:21

GMT

109

56.1800

XLON

695261395462279

18/01/2023

14:59:58

GMT

70

56.1800

XLON

695261395462394

18/01/2023

15:01:44

GMT

67

56.1400

XLON

695261395462713

18/01/2023

15:03:25

GMT

77

56.1600

XLON

695261395463071

18/01/2023

15:07:00

GMT

59

56.2000

XLON

695261395463647

18/01/2023

15:09:04

GMT

65

56.2200

XLON

695261395463926

18/01/2023

15:11:20

GMT

83

56.1600

XLON

695261395464301

18/01/2023

15:11:47

GMT

39

56.1600

XLON

695261395464379

18/01/2023

15:14:39

GMT

29

56.2000

XLON

695261395464889

18/01/2023

15:14:43

GMT

96

56.2000

XLON

695261395464908

18/01/2023

15:18:02

GMT

67

56.2200

XLON

695261395465468

18/01/2023

15:18:33

GMT

64

56.2000

XLON

695261395465621

18/01/2023

15:20:12

GMT

74

56.1600

XLON

695261395466002

18/01/2023

15:25:15

GMT

16

56.2400

XLON

695261395466918

18/01/2023

15:25:15

GMT

133

56.2400

XLON

695261395466919

18/01/2023

15:27:52

GMT

58

56.2400

XLON

695261395467371

18/01/2023

15:30:00

GMT

62

56.2600

XLON

695261395467662

18/01/2023

15:35:10

GMT

137

56.1600

XLON

695261395468694

18/01/2023

15:37:14

GMT

4

56.1600

XLON

695261395469158

18/01/2023

15:37:14

GMT

62

56.1600

XLON

695261395469159

18/01/2023

15:39:08

GMT

58

56.1600

XLON

695261395469571

18/01/2023

15:42:07

GMT

66

56.1000

XLON

695261395470050

18/01/2023

15:46:02

GMT

62

56.0600

XLON

695261395470767

18/01/2023

15:49:28

GMT

103

56.0600

XLON

695261395471643

18/01/2023

15:53:15

GMT

153

55.9600

XLON

695261395472474

18/01/2023

15:59:11

GMT

77

55.9600

XLON

695261395473700

18/01/2023

16:04:28

GMT

150

56.0800

XLON

695261395474541

18/01/2023

16:04:56

GMT

118

56.0800

XLON

695261395474654

18/01/2023

16:09:10

GMT

66

55.9800

XLON

695261395475350

18/01/2023

16:11:49

GMT

107

55.9600

XLON

695261395475841

18/01/2023

16:13:55

GMT

66

55.9400

XLON

695261395476227

18/01/2023

16:17:03

GMT

66

55.9400

XLON

695261395476804

18/01/2023

16:18:26

GMT

67

55.9400

XLON

695261395477007

18/01/2023

16:21:11

GMT

77

55.9600

XLON

695261395477576

18/01/2023

16:23:55

GMT

69

55.9400

XLON

695261395478164

18/01/2023

16:27:30

GMT

92

55.9800

XLON

695261395479091

18/01/2023

16:29:14

GMT

76

55.9600

XLON

695261395479582

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735830/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-19

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.