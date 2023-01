Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed a small production facility in Penticton that it gained through the acquisition of Pulse Kitchen last year.

Boosh is moving production of those lines to Plant Veda Inc., (CSE: MILK) a premier producer of plant based milk and yogurt located in Delta BC.

"We are thrilled to be working with Plant Veda as our co-manufacturer. It was paramount that we found a company used to producing high quality products and using similar ingredients. Amuse boosh cheeze and végé paté are made primarily of plants, nuts, and seeds, as are Plant Veda's products," said Connie Marples, CEO. "We know this move will improve our margins by approximately 5% and help Boosh achieve its goal of becoming profitable this year."

Mayur Sajnani, Co-Founder of Plant Veda states, "We are really excited about this partnership with Boosh. By providing co packing services at our SQF certified facility-Plant Veda Innovation Centre, we are trying to build a platform for more and more Plant based food companies of different sizes to provide consumers with more plant-based choices available."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:



Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

