Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

19 January 2023

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Declaration of Dividend

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that, following a review of the provisional unaudited accounts for the year ended 31 October 2022, the Board of Directors has declared a dividend at the rate of 23.0 pence per share (2021, 20.0 pence) to be paid on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 17 March 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 16 March 2023.

This reflects the profit expected for the year, subject to audit, and the Company's cash position.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).