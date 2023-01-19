Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMSQ ISIN: SE0011256312 Ticker-Symbol: EN8A 
Frankfurt
19.01.23
08:08 Uhr
0,044 Euro
-0,007
-14,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENIRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENIRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2023 | 08:34
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Eniro Group AB at XSTO (2/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:          Eniro Group AB, LEI: 549300DYME127YXNIN46   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:        ENRO PREF B SE0016278071            
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous trading from: January 19, 2023, with normal opening procedure
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:         Order books have been flushed         
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related instruments:   N/A                      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details:     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50  
             Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90      
-------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ENIRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.