Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Eniro Group AB at XSTO (2/23)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Eniro Group AB, LEI: 549300DYME127YXNIN46 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: ENRO PREF B SE0016278071 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous trading from: January 19, 2023, with normal opening procedure ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related instruments: N/A ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB