

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a performance update for the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022. The Group said, overall, the portfolio has performed well in the period, exceeding the expectations set in September 2022. Total income and non-income cash was 55 million pounds, compared with total income and non-income cash of 26 million pounds, received in the same period last year.



At 31 December 2022, the company's cash balance was 75 million pounds. The company noted that this cash balance was subsequently reduced by the payment of the interim dividend of 50 million pounds in January 2023.



3i Infrastructure stated that it is on track to deliver the fiscal 2023 dividend target of 11.15 pence per share, up 6.7% from fiscal 2022.



