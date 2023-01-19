Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 19
[19.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|207,855,492.01
|8.8153
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|896,292.86
|88.9179
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,581,970.62
|99.7641
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,560,896.97
|9.0988
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,572,019.12
|10.1907
