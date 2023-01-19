Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
Tradegate
19.01.23
09:45 Uhr
10,560 Euro
-0,152
-1,42 %
GlobeNewswire
19.01.2023 | 09:10
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 20 January 2023.



ISIN           FI4000297767    
----------------------------------------------
Name:           Nordea Bank Abp   
----------------------------------------------
Volume before reduction: 3,654,281,296 shares
----------------------------------------------
Reduction:        11,925,310 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction:  3,642,355,986 shares
----------------------------------------------
Short name:        NDA DK       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:       160271       
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
