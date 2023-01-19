

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British home wares retailer, said on Thursday that it reported an increase in sales for the 13-week period to December 31, 2022 and first-half, amidst higher demand.



For the second-quarter, the total sales were at 478 million pounds, 18 percent higher than the same period last year, and up 48 percent compared with three years ago period, pre-pandemic.



The second quarter performance was supported by autumn and winter product ranges, which were proved particularly popular with customers.



For the first-half, the company registered total sales of 835 million pounds, 5 percent higher than the first-half of previous fiscal, and up 43 percent compared with three years ago period, pre-pandemic.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the Group still projects its profit before tax to be above current market expectations.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUNELM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de