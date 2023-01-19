

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L), in its trading update, said that it expects results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 to be in line with the board's expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance in the period despite inflationary pressure.



The order book at 31 December 2022 is expected to be about 10.1 billion pounds, an increase of 3% from the year-end position of 9.8 billion pounds.



The company expects to generate positive operating cashflow for the full year and deliver a net cash position at the year end.



Further, the company stated that it remains confident in achieving its medium-term targets of revenue in the range of 4.0 billion pounds - 4.5 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit margin of about 3.5%.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de