Esker's Q422 revenue update confirmed that the company hit the mid-point of its revenue guidance for FY22, despite the already flagged slowdown in volumes processed. The company continued to see strong bookings intake, with the annual recurring value (ARR) of contracts for Q422 up 21% y-o-y in constant currency (cc) and up 19% cc for FY22. This provides support for management's FY23 guidance; our FY23 estimates are within the guidance range and we maintain our forecasts pending FY22 results on 23 March.

