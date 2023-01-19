INCANNEX HEALTHCARE

Following continued patient enrolment in Incannex's ongoing Australian Phase II Psi-GAD1 study (ACTRN12621001358831), management has announced the commencement of an independent analysis of the interim data. The company expects the interim results from the study of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy in generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) to be reported in March 2023. In our view, positive results would represent a significant catalyst for Incannex, considering the large GAD patient population (c 6.8 million US adults), lack of consistently effective first-line treatments and safety issues associated with long-term medication. We expect management to use the results of the Psi-GAD1 trial, assuming they are positive, to support potential Phase II FDA approved studies in FY23. We continue to value Incannex at US$736.6m or US$11.7 per ADR, including the issued shares from the A$13m private placement in December 2022.

