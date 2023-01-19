DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.2679

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10922055

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 216750 EQS News ID: 1538595 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)