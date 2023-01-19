DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABG LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4246

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8696176

CODE: EABG LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2198882362 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABG LN Sequence No.: 216939 EQS News ID: 1538979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)