Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)
DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.9141
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4330422
CODE: AEMU LN
ISIN: LU2277591868
ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN
