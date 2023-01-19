Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 19
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 18 January 2023 635.75 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 635.32 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
19 January 2023
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de