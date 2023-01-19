

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices declined sharply towards the end of the year amid rising interest rates and fears of a recession, data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, revealed Thursday.



A net 42 percent of surveyors registered a fall in house prices in December. This was weaker than the 26 percent reporting a decline in November. The expected balance was -30 percent.



The institute said the downward price trend is gaining further traction.



The survey suggested weakening to the sales market in December as there was a fall in new buyer inquiries. The number of new property listing also declined.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de