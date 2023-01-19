

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended losses on Thursday as weak U.S. economic data stoked recession fears and industry data showed another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.9 percent to $84.22 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $78.91.



Data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, raising concerns about consumer spending and the health of the economy.



Weak readings on producer prices and industrial production for the month also stoked concerns about the outlook for fuel demand.



It is feared that sharply higher interest rates will weigh on the U.S. economy in 2023.



Few Fed officials signaled on Wednesday that they would push on with more interest rate hikes, adding to worries about a widespread economic downturn.



Meanwhile, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6M barrels during the week ended January 13, defying expectations for a drop in investors for a second week in a row.



The API reported a crude build of 14.865M barrel in the previous week to January 6.



