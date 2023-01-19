Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 12:02
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.: SeqOnce Biosciences Completes Relocation to Carlsbad, CA

New Research Facility to Advance Genomics

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., a genomics company creating new tools to detect and analyze human disease, is thrilled to announce it has officially completed their move into a new facility located in Carlsbad, CA. This move will significantly improve their research capabilities allowing them to expand the development of assay panels, improve detection technologies, and advance next-generation sequencing solutions.

"The move to Carlsbad is a natural fit for SeqOnce Biosciences," said Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce. "The city is home to some of the most innovative biotechnology companies and it will provide us access to an excellent talent pool."

The new facility covers approximately 10K square feet with dedicated BSL-2 lab space and room for warehousing.

"We are excited to be a part of the vibrant bioscience community in Carlsbad and to contribute to the growth and success of the region," said Chris Angermayer, CEO at SeqOnce. "We would like to thank our customers and partners for their support during this transition, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in our new home."

About Us

SeqOnce BioSciences, Inc. is a privately held genomics tools company located in Carlsbad, CA. Focus areas include infectious disease, qPCR, NGS, and development of novel technology platforms. www.seqonce.com.

Contact:
info@seqoncebiosciences.com
www.seqonce.com

Brainspores, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735791/SeqOnce-Biosciences-Completes-Relocation-to-Carlsbad-CA

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.