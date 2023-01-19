SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc.: SeqOnce Biosciences Completes Relocation to Carlsbad, CA

New Research Facility to Advance Genomics

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / SeqOnce Biosciences, Inc., a genomics company creating new tools to detect and analyze human disease, is thrilled to announce it has officially completed their move into a new facility located in Carlsbad, CA. This move will significantly improve their research capabilities allowing them to expand the development of assay panels, improve detection technologies, and advance next-generation sequencing solutions.

"The move to Carlsbad is a natural fit for SeqOnce Biosciences," said Joe Dunham, CSO of SeqOnce. "The city is home to some of the most innovative biotechnology companies and it will provide us access to an excellent talent pool."

The new facility covers approximately 10K square feet with dedicated BSL-2 lab space and room for warehousing.

"We are excited to be a part of the vibrant bioscience community in Carlsbad and to contribute to the growth and success of the region," said Chris Angermayer, CEO at SeqOnce. "We would like to thank our customers and partners for their support during this transition, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in our new home."

SeqOnce BioSciences, Inc. is a privately held genomics tools company located in Carlsbad, CA. Focus areas include infectious disease, qPCR, NGS, and development of novel technology platforms. www.seqonce.com.

