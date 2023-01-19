DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023 / 10:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/01/2023) of GBP55.69m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/01/2023) of GBP38.01m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/01/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 182.31p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 178.93p Ordinary share price 183.75p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.72)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.89p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.60)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 18/01/2023

