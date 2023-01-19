

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $356 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $1.90 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $356 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KEYCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de