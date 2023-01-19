Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces the appointment of David Baker as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

David has over 12 years of industry experience and was most recently EVP Business Development at Elemental Altus, having joined the Company in April 2020. Previously, David provided equity capital markets advisory at Tamesis Partners LLP, and started his career at BMO Capital Markets.

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"The appointment of David Baker to the position of CFO reflects the strong growth of Elemental Altus as well as David's financial and commercial expertise. The Company thanks Matt Anderson, our previous CFO, for his dedicated service since 2020 and we look forward to continuing to work with him as a consultant to the Company going forward."

On behalf of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Corporate & Media Inquiries:

Frederick Bell, CEO

Direct: +44 (0) 7554 872 794

f.bell@elementalaltus.com

www.elementalaltus.com

Elemental Altus is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

TSX.V: ELE | OTCQX: ELEMF | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | CUSIP: 28619K109

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 11 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties, as well as generating royalties on new discoveries. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151825