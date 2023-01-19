

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General (DG) has partnered with Ibotta to extend the company's financial services and offer cash back options to all consumers. Dollar General will also join the Ibotta Performance Network.



Dollar General said its consumers can currently receive cash back rewards on thousands of items at Dollar General through Ibotta's platform and expect cash back rewards available directly through Dollar General's app and website by spring 2023.



Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform. Dollar General's partnership with Ibotta builds on the March 2022 announcement of enhanced financial services.



