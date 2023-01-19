DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes

Please note that Amundi performed a Name Change for below ETFs:

-- Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1781541252)

-- Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LU1781541682)

-- Overview of the Changes

-- The ETFs below changed Names as per the table below.

ISIN Tickers Current ShareClass Name New ShareClass Name LCJD LN LU1781541252 Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc LCJP LN LU1781541682 LCJG LN Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP GBP - Acc Hedged Acc

