Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
19.01.2023 | 13:37
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes

Amundi Asset Management (LCJD; LCJP; LCJG) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes 19-Jan-2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please note that Amundi performed a Name Change for below ETFs:

-- Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1781541252)

-- Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LU1781541682)

-- Overview of the Changes

-- The ETFs below changed Names as per the table below. 

ISIN     Tickers Current ShareClass Name                  New ShareClass Name 
 
       LCJD LN 
LU1781541252     Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc        Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
       LCJP LN 
LU1781541682 LCJG LN Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to  Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP 
           GBP - Acc                         Hedged Acc

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2023 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

