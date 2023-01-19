

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $151.0 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $401.7 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $151.0 Mln. vs. $401.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.80 -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



