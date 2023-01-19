General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Vittorio Colao rejoined the firm as Vice Chairman of EMEA. In his role, Mr. Colao will draw on his extensive expertise in technology, consumer and digital platforms to provide strategic counsel to the firm's global investment teams and portfolio companies across EMEA. He previously served as Senior Advisor to General Atlantic from 2019-2021.

Mr. Colao returns to the firm after serving as Minister of Technological Innovation and the Digital Transition for the Italian government from 2021-2022, a role in which he led the growth of inclusive and efficient digital services across Italy and oversaw the country's space program. Prior to this, Mr. Colao spent 20 years at Vodafone Group, serving as Group Chief Executive for a decade, where he led the business' significant growth into one of the largest telecommunications groups globally. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Verizon and is an Executive Committee member of Bocconi University in Italy.

Gabriel Caillaux, Co-President, Managing Director and Head of General Atlantic's business in EMEA, said: "Vittorio rejoins the firm at a crucial moment in the evolution and intersection of the technology, consumer and digital industries across Europe, bringing unique experience through his multi-decade tenure at one of Europe's premier telecoms businesses. Vittorio made a significant contribution to our business before his departure in 2021, and we look forward to drawing on his considerable expertise to help us navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Mr. Colao added, "The opportunity for technological and digital innovation continues to be a key driver of economic and social inclusivity around the world. I am honored to again be part of General Atlantic's global network and to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams across EMEA as we help their businesses scale access to solutions for some of the most pressing issues of our time."

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 445 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic currently has over $73 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of September 30, 2022, and more than 215 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, Palo Alto, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit the website: www.generalatlantic.com.

