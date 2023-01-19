Global Advanced Glass Market Envisioned to Generate a Revenue of $90.21 Billion and Rise at a Healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the Estimated Period 2019-2026| Report [320-Pages] by Research Dive

The global advanced glass market is predicted to see progressive growth by 2026, due to the growing adoption of glass in the construction industry. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have extensive growth opportunities

According to the report, the global advanced glass market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $90.21 billion and grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

Dynamics of the Advanced Glass Market

With the increasing adoption of advanced glass in the construction industry, the global advanced glass market is predicted to witness progressive growth over the forecast period. Besides, the increasing use of advanced glass in home appliances, smartphone screen protectors, and electronic gadgets is expected to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the rising focus of leading market players on developing premium glasses such as bioactive glass, self-cleaning glass, nanochannel glasses, and many more are predicted to create massive growth opportunities over the estimated period. However, the shortage of raw materials and the high cost of advanced glass may restrain the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the Advanced Glass Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on function, product, application, and region.

By function, the safety & security sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is predicted to garner a revenue of $32,837.4 million during the estimated period. The increasing use of advanced glass for versatile applications such as house windows and shopfronts is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

during the estimated period. The increasing use of advanced glass for versatile applications such as house windows and shopfronts is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe. By product, the laminated glass sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and is projected to generate a revenue of $26,522.5 million over the forecast period. The increasing use of laminated glass in various applications because of its biding power, strength, and durability is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated timeframe.

over the forecast period. The increasing use of laminated glass in various applications because of its biding power, strength, and durability is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated timeframe. By application, the building & construction sub-segment is predicted to be most productive and is expected to garner a revenue of $21,019.5 million during the analysis period. The increasing growth in green constructions, rapid growth in the population, and increasing disposable income among individuals are some factors expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

during the analysis period. The increasing growth in green constructions, rapid growth in the population, and increasing disposable income among individuals are some factors expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period. By region, the Asia-Pacific region of the advanced glass market is predicted to have expansive growth opportunities and is expected to generate a revenue of $ 30,250.1 million during the analysis timeframe. The growing emphasis on green buildings in this region and the increasing and rapid development of the real estate market is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the advanced glass market include

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain

Corning Inc.

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams Company

Asahi Glass Co

Guardian Industries

Advanced Glass & Mirror Inc.

Sisecam Group.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, Fenzi Group, the worldwide leader in chemicals for the glass processing industry announced its acquisition of Advanced Glass Technologies, a leading manufacturer of advanced glass materials and conductive inks for use in the glass industry and other industrial applications. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to provide a wide range of products for customers including any type of glass processing from the traditional to the most innovative technologies.

In addition, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

