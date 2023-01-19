DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023 / 13:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.1466

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22876875

CODE: AASU LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 217039 EQS News ID: 1539325 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2023 07:42 ET (12:42 GMT)