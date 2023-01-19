DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2023

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 341.9638

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 98412

CODE: ANRJ LN

ISIN: FR0010930644

