Donnerstag, 19.01.2023
WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 Ticker-Symbol: 1YR 
Frankfurt
19.01.23
13:00 Uhr
2,112 Euro
-0,060
-2,76 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.01.2023 | 14:24
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces updated financial calendar for financial year 2023

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.

February 23, 2023

Year-end report 2022

April 25, 2023

Q1 2023

August 23, 2023

Q2 2023

November 9, 2023

Q3 2023

February 21, 2024

Year-end report 2023

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3700247/1792232.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-announces-updated-financial-calendar-for-financial-year-2023-301725866.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
