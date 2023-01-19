Immunovia AB: Immunovia announces updated financial calendar for financial year 2023

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and survival rates for patients with cancer, announces its financial calendar for 2023 and 2024.
February 23, 2023
Year-end report 2022
April 25, 2023
Q1 2023
August 23, 2023
Q2 2023
November 9, 2023
Q3 2023
February 21, 2024
Year-end report 2023
The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
CFO
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 70 911 56 08
About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.
Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available for early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.
The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.
