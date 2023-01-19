San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - SDRE Homebuyers unveils its affordable housing solutions for low- and middle-income earners. They cater to the rising housing demand in San Diego, due to their in-house development team, which reduces the cost of housing construction.

In recent times, San Diego has been acknowledged as one of the top cities seeing the highest rate of homebuyers. However, there has been a long-standing financial divide, making it difficult for the masses to afford homes in this dream location amid the enormous increase in housing costs plaguing the global real estate industry due to inflation, which is also driving rents higher.

Most housing projects cater to high-income earners, who are a minority demographic in the US and across the globe. By building mid- to high-quality units for investors to buy who will then rent them out to low- to middle-income earners, SDRE Homebuyers' initiative seeks to close the financial inclusivity gaps in the general real estate market.

"It's crucial for us because more individuals are relocating here in quest of higher-paying jobs as a result of the influx of businesses offering rewarding employment prospects. We want individuals to be able to grow in a setting like this by filling the gap in the middle for those looking to settle here and advance their careers at the same time," Christian Spicer, Founder and CEO of SDRE Homebuyers, stated.

The company's robust in-house team consists of a property management company, a property management brand, as well as an architectural and engineering firm that supports SDRE Homebuyers' projects.

Commenting on this, Christian Spicer said, "The goal of my company is to buy properties and basically get all the value that's possible out of each individual property. Most realtors just buy and flip houses, leaving a lot of opportunities on the table, like adding more units to the property. At SDRE Homebuyers, we provide more housing units in California, which is what our target audience needs, besides a comfortable place to live."

About SDRE Homebuyers:

SDRE Homebuyers is a real estate investment group founded in 2020 and headed by Christian Spicer. The company consists of a group of housing experts who have industry experience, planning skills, and the capacity to carry out extensive research to give the company's clients and investors the best possible service.

