

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury's (J) Plc's (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) general merchandise retailer Argos Thursday announced plans to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland by June 24, as the business is not viable. The decision will result in 580 job cuts across its 34 stores.



The company said it would invest in other parts of its business. Argos plans to offer an enhanced redundancy package and those staff who are not eligible for redundancy under the regional law will receive a one-off goodwill payment.



The technology-led Argos announced that customers will not be able to pay for orders via its website or place orders via its home delivery service after March 22.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de