Dennis Fehr, Seasoned Financial Executive Joins 6K as Chief Financial Officer and Rob Davies, Manufacturing Expert, Joins 6K Energy as Chief Operating Officer

New appointments aid in goal of ensuring domestic supply chain of battery materials

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the sustainable production of engineered materials for lithium-ion batteries and additive manufacturing, today announced Dennis Fehr as chief financial officer of 6K and Rob Davies as chief operating officer of 6K Energy. The appointment of these two strategic and critical roles ensures 6K has the leadership and expertise for future investments, M&A, and growth plans, as well as operational prowess for its energy division.

Mr. Fehr brings experience maturing finance organizations-prior to 6K, Fehr was CFO of Fluence Energy, where he expanded revenue from $30 million in FY18 to $1.2 billion in FY22 and grew their international presence to ten regional entities across the globe.

"Dennis brings a compelling blend of strategic and financial knowledge with a successful career at both a multi-national technology organization and an energy sector start-up. which he helped propel into a $1B public company," said 6K CEO, Dr. Aaron Bent. "He will play a key role as 6K transitions to its next stage of corporate development and expands our UniMelt® technology in the battery and additive manufacturing markets."

"6K has made tremendous progress on its growth strategy with significant opportunity ahead in both battery and additive manufacturing markets," said Fehr. "I'm excited to help advance 6K's business as customers, policymakers, and investors increasingly recognize the importance of clean technology and the necessity of a domestic supply chain of critical materials. I look forward to partnering with 6K leadership to drive growth and create value for our shareholders."

Mr. Davies is an experienced strategic and operational leader - this appointment follows a ten-year career at Cabot Corporation, where he was responsible for the industrial performance of eighteen global carbon black plants and chaired the company's Manufacturing Council. At 6K Energy, Rob will oversee manufacturing expansion, including the full scale PlusCAM cathode material production scheduled to open in 2025, which is funded in part by the recently awarded $50M Department of Energy grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Sam Trinch, 6K Energy president, added, "The appointment of Rob catapults 6K Energy into a new phase of our growth journey. With the inception of the COO role, I'm confident this will provide the leadership and vision to grow 6K Energy into the leading domestic supplier of battery materials. Having Rob on board gives us a high-velocity operating model and manufacturing vision that will empower our people to deliver an unmatched supply chain of material to our customers and partners as we scale up operations."

"With the depth of industry knowledge, impressive growth strategy, and strong instincts for innovation and supply chain readiness, 6K Energy is poised for a powerful upward trajectory," said Davies. "I am enthusiastic about the future of 6K Energy, and I look forward to leading the manufacturing expansion of the organization across the battery material industry."

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system, and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6Kinc.com and follow @6KInc on Twitter.

