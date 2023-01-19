

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced that it will work with Congress towards an additional $125 million in funding to support Ukraine's energy and electricity grid that was damaged in Russia's continued attacks on utilities and other civilian infrastructure.



This funding would come from the recently passed Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023.



Throughout its war against Ukraine, Russia has systematically targeted the energy grid in order to leave millions without power, water, or heat.



Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the cold winter months.



Announcing the latest tranche of U.S. aid to the war-torn country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this additional $125 million funding will be used to acquire essential industrial equipment to maintain water supply and heating systems in and around capital Kyiv.



It is on top of already significant funds and other support provided by Washington to maintain Ukraine's energy and electrical grid in all parts of the country.



Ukraine's national energy company said the power grid deficit across the nation remains significant, especially during the evening peak.



'As a reminder, Ukraine's power system has already survived 12 enemy missile attacks and 14 UAV strikes on power facilities. In addition, more than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are currently inaccessible to the Ukrainian power system and are under enemy control,' Ukrenergo said in a statement.



Five major Ukrainian power plants are currently occupied by Russian forces. It includes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.



Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is meeting his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin as part of several high-level talks on Ukraine planned this week.



