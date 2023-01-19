Benevity: Take Action This Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / February is Black History Month - an opportunity for us to honor and further educate ourselves about the legacy of Black people in North America.

You can help your people take action toward racial justice and equity - while facilitating important conversations - not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.

This activation kit will help you rally and engage your people this February. Its ready-to-use resources will make it easier for you to launch a campaign in little to no time.

Download the Black History Month Activation Kit and get:

News articles - Messaging about the importance of Black History Month and how people can take action.

- Messaging about the importance of Black History Month and how people can take action. Giving opportunities - Ways your people can take action by donating to vetted nonprofits supporting Black History Month.

- Ways your people can take action by donating to vetted nonprofits supporting Black History Month. Image suggestions - Links to images you can license for your campaign.

Get your kit today!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Benevity

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735926/Take-Action-This-Black-History-Month