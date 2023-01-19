Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 16:14
Benevity: Take Action This Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / February is Black History Month - an opportunity for us to honor and further educate ourselves about the legacy of Black people in North America.

Benevity, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

You can help your people take action toward racial justice and equity - while facilitating important conversations - not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.

This activation kit will help you rally and engage your people this February. Its ready-to-use resources will make it easier for you to launch a campaign in little to no time.

Download the Black History Month Activation Kit and get:

  • News articles - Messaging about the importance of Black History Month and how people can take action.
  • Giving opportunities - Ways your people can take action by donating to vetted nonprofits supporting Black History Month.
  • Image suggestions - Links to images you can license for your campaign.

Get your kit today!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Benevity
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/benevity
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735926/Take-Action-This-Black-History-Month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
