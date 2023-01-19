Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Agtira AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (44/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Agtira AB, company registration number 559033-7654, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Agtira AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to January 30, 2023. The company has 701,000 A-shares and 14,750,080 B-shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: AGTIRA B ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 14,750,080 ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008588354 ---------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 281525 ---------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559033-7654 ---------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------- 45 Consumer Staples -------------------------------- 4510 Food, Beverage and Tobacco -------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on 031-761 22 30.