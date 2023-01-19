Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023
113 Leser
How IBM SkillsBuild Mentors Support Learners in Their STEM Career Journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / How have mentors helped you shape your career?

This Mentoring Month, we're celebrating mentees such as Reynaldo Campos who connect to IBM mentors to learn from their experience and get insights into the world of work. Reynaldo found a clear direction for his career journey in IT through his mentoring relationship. He has built greater confidence through skill recommendations, job search guidance, best practices, and more.

Watch Reynaldo's story here and get inspired too.

Mentoring is an essential element of IBM SkillsBuild to support learners in their journey to career readiness. Learn more about IBM SkillsBuild at https://skillsbuild.org/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735927/How-IBM-SkillsBuild-Mentors-Support-Learners-in-Their-STEM-Career-Journey

