Revenues of €141.6M over the nine first months of 2022/23

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) announces its unaudited revenues for the third quarter of 2022/23 (period ending December 31st, 2022).

Sales for the 3rd quarter of 2022/23 (ended December 31st, 2022)unaudited

In million euros Unaudited Q3

2022/23 Q3

2021/22 Var. 9M

2022/23 9M

2021/22 Var. Catalogue 54.8 19.4 +182% 85.7 61.6 +39% Back-catalogue 20.3 17.8 +14% 54.8 60.7 -10% Other 1.0 1.1 Group revenues 76.1 37.1 +105% 141.6 122.3 +16%

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022/23 reaches 76.1 million euros, up significantly versus the previous year, with a successful Christmas season. Revenues were driven by the good performance of the two major games released at the end of the year: A Plague Tale: Requiem (October 18th) and Evil West (November 22nd), as well as by other strong selling titles from the portfolio, which were strongly supported by the launch of additional content.

78% of Group sales are generated via digital partners, with international business accounting for 93% of total Group revenues in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of 2022/23, Focus Entertainment reports revenues of 141.6 million euros, up 16% compared with the same period of the previous year. Thus, at the end of the first nine months of the year, in a very intense competitive environment, revenues reported are slightly above the Group's expectations.

Finally, the last quarter will see the release of the much-anticipated Atomic Heart by Mundfish, which will be launched on February 21st, and will close a year that is, at this stage, is looking good for the Focus Group.

Focus Entertainment is delighted with this performance, which is the result of the continuous hard work of its teams and underscores the validity of its strategic positioning, based on quality franchises developed within balanced budgets and capable of generating long-term revenues.

Financial Calendar

Upcoming publications are as follows:

Publication Date 2022/23 FY Sales Thursday April 20, 2023

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

