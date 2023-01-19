New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - New York company Start Shows, which curates artistic events for both rising and established artists of all types, is launching a new magazine, Rising Starts. The magazine will chronicle the stories of the artists whose work is featured in Start Shows' affiliated art galleries, allowing these artists an opportunity to share their lives, backgrounds, and inspiration.





In addition, Start Shows plans to launch a club for artists; membership will allow artists to network with one another, with potential buyers, and with owners and operators of art galleries and receive discounts and benefits from art related businesses in New York.

Start Shows' new magazine and exclusive club will enhance the company's mission of promoting emerging artists, and will allow the staff to coach and nurture newer artists, offering them opportunities to learn about pricing, selling, presentation, marketing, and preparing for exhibits curated by Start Shows.

Start Shows will utilize the new magazine for marketing in conjunction with its digital advertising arm, as the company already helps with digital marketing on social media platforms, showcasing artists' work on the company Instagram page, @startshows. This allows newer artists the chance to gain a wider audience and reach sponsors and press, often leading to these artists obtaining features in magazines and interviews with blogs.

Start Shows founders Sophocles Plokamakis and Thais Coelho Plokamakis state that the company was founded on a deep and abiding love of art and a passion for helping emerging artists to establish themselves and get their work out there to the public. "We have worked with artists as young as 10 years old," Sophocles shares. He adds that most artists that work with Start Shows are between 25-35, but there are no age restrictions.

"The new magazine will allow us to promote our artists to art collectors," he adds, "which is key for newer artists who need the financial means to support themselves while growing their careers." The magazine Rising Starts will also include information about the company's curated events and group shows which offer both wallspace, tables, and NFT art on a digital screen, supporting all types and mediums of art.

"A Start Shows event is a chance for a rising artist to connect with collectors, sponsors, curators, press, photographers, writers, and more," Sophocles states. "The staff at Start Shows offers a unique artist coaching program that we intend to expand through the advent of our new club. We also offer remote coaching for far-flung artists who aren't currently located in the New York area via our company's Instagram page."

The online support has been instrumental in convincing the leadership team at Start Shows to launch the art club. Currently, affiliated artists can connect and network via the company's Instagram group chat, but Start Shows wants to significantly expand its digital reach. "It's important to offer support and answer questions that these artists have, especially when they're preparing for shows," Sophocles says. "Soon our company will be offering solo shows, and with that, we will be launching one on one coaching to help these artists evolve into what we call 'artpreneurs' - because art is a business, and artists need to be savvy."

He adds that the company teaches hard work, consistency, perseverance, and passion when it comes to both business and art. "All these, plus a love for what you do, leads to success in entrepreneurship," he says. "The only time you truly fail in business is when you give up. Giving up is permanent and is poisonous to success."

Sophocles Plokamakis is an art-centered entrepreneur - an "artpreneur" - himself, and is a published illustrator, comic book artist, author, gallery curator, muralist and art teacher. He founded Start Shows with his wife and business partner Thais Coelho Plokamakis to create a business designed to help emerging visual creators to exhibit and sell their work throughout various New York City galleries, while also introducing these artists to a community to network with and to help them form lasting connections with fellow artists, curators, art collectors, art enthusiasts and gallerists.





"Start Shows has helped over 400 artists exhibit and sell their art in prestigious art galleries such as One Art Space in TriBeCa," Sophocles says. "Over the next 5 years, our business plan will include expanding to bring in more international artists. In late January 2023 - the 20th, 21st, and 22nd - we will launch our latest show, the New You Art Exhibition, hosted at One Art Space gallery at 23 Warren Street in TriBeCa, New York City."

Details about the magazine launch will be made available on the company website and on instagram @startshows in early 2023.

Start Shows is a company that creates art exhibitions for artists from around the world, showcasing their work in various art galleries in New York City. Start Shows also offers art lessons and support to local and international artists.

