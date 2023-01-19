Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFRC ISIN: US2605571031 Ticker-Symbol: 2OY 
Tradegate
19.01.23
21:01 Uhr
52,48 Euro
-0,21
-0,40 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,3052,3421:18
52,2652,4221:18
ACCESSWIRE
19.01.2023 | 21:02
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dow Inc.: Dow Chairman and CEO, Jim Fitterling, Named #1 on 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players Ranking

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / Congratulations to our chairman and CEO, Jim Fitterling, named #1 on the 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking.

His bold vision for industry growth through decarbonization and transforming plastic waste has earned him this top spot.

Learn more.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE:DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

DOW, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DOW
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735990/Dow-Chairman-and-CEO-Jim-Fitterling-Named-1-on-2023-ICIS-Top-40-Power-Players-Ranking

DOW INC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.