Freitag, 20.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023! Regierungsbehörde löst durch Gesetz Megatrend aus…
20.01.2023
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS and Azerbaijan's Silk Way West Airlines Sign Memorandum on Air Cargo Transport

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. signed a memorandum with Silk Way West Airlines, a cargo airline in Azerbaijan, on Friday, December 23, 2022, to further develop and promote cooperation in air cargo transport.

Logo of Silk Way West Airlines:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051836/_prw_PI1fl_7NO72Gym.jpg

Logo of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051836/_prw_PI2fl_K6j34XF8.jpg

Silk Way West Airlines, established in 2012 and based in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been rapidly expanding its network to Narita Airport and other major airports in Asia as well as to Europe and the United States.

The Nippon Express Group has positioned forwarding as one of its core businesses in the "Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023: Dynamic Growth," and it is vigorously pursuing initiatives in line with its growth strategies for the air forwarding business.

In this important year marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Nippon Express Group has concluded this memorandum with Silk Way West Airlines to provide solutions that optimize its customers' complexly changing supply chains and to help further deepen exchanges and develop economic activities between the two countries, all the while realizing the Nippon Express Group's long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

The Nippon Express Group will continue striving to expand its air forwarding business by offering access to a global network and high-quality international air transport services.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-and-azerbaijans-silk-way-west-airlines-sign-memorandum-on-air-cargo-transport-301726432.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
