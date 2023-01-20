Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update - 2023 OTCQX Best 50 - ALLIF

Share listing has enhanced North American investor marketing activities

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that it has been listed in the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 US and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year.

The complete 2023 OTCQX Best 50 ranking can be found at the following link:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2023_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

Atlantic Lithium trades on the OTCQX under the ticker "ALLIF".

Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:

"North America has become an important market for existing and prospective Atlantic Lithium shareholders. Since the Company's shares were listed on OTCQX in November 2021, we have increased our North American investor marketing activities and have witnessed the growing demand for exposure to lithium and the EV battery supply chain.

"The OTCQX listing has played an important role in helping the Company to enhance its corporate profile, whilst also providing easier access to trading of the Company's shares for investors based in this jurisdiction. As such, we are proud to be included in the top 50 best-performing companies on the OTCQX market for 2022.

"As we advance the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana towards production, we will continue to broaden our shareholder base on an international level."

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Limited

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Mathieson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Charles Goodwin

Bessie Elliot Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736042/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Update--2023-OTCQX-Best-50--ALLIF