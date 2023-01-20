

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence rose marginally at the beginning of the year, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the economy than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index increased to -49 in January from -52 in December. Nonetheless, the indicator in January was well below the 20-year average of -9 points.



Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.



Among components, the economic climate index improved to -62 in January from -65 in the previous month.



Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, while their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months were the same as in December.



The indicator for willingness to buy rose slightly to -41 in January from -43 in the prior month.



