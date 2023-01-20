Anzeige
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ROVIO ENTERTAINEMENT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 JANUARY 2023 SHARES



THE SHARES OF ROVIO ENTERTAINEMENT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS



Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced on 20 January 2023 a confirmation of
receipt of a non-binding indicative proposal from Playtika Holding Corp. 



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation to the
Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). 



Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the
issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its
intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. 



The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there
are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or its Shares which investors
should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official
List. 

