Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF ROVIO ENTERTAINEMENT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 JANUARY 2023 SHARES THE SHARES OF ROVIO ENTERTAINEMENT CORPORATION GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Rovio Entertainment Corporation announced on 20 January 2023 a confirmation of receipt of a non-binding indicative proposal from Playtika Holding Corp. Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Rovio Entertainment Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule 4.1.1 article d). Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article d: the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the issuer. The purpose of observation status is to give a signal to the market that there are special circumstances regarding the Issuer or its Shares which investors should pay attention to. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260