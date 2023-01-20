Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 18
[20.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|207,360,291.14
|8.7943
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|19.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|894,141.59
|88.7045
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|19.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,611,613.22
|99.7893
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,889,006.27
|107.4984
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,080,216.45
|105.708
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,761,956.29
|103.501
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|19.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,623,680.75
|98.525
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|19.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,459,782.55
|9.0843
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|19.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,649,674.40
|10.2166
