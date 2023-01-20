Leading collaborative work management company places "vote of confidence" in emerging European tech hub

Invest Cyprus has welcomed the decision of US-based work management company Wrike to establish a presence in Cyprus, which recognizes Cyprus's growing reputation as a "tech island" in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005900/en/

Wrike, the California-based provider of powerful collaborative work management solutions, has relocated more than 150 employees from engineering, marketing, customer support, and finance to Cyprus, making it the fastest-growing location in the company's history. Wrike's Cyprus office is located at a new contemporary lifestyle, energy-efficient class A building in Nicosia.

"Cyprus's status as an emerging European technology hub has been strengthened by Wrike's decision to open offices in Nicosia," said George Campanellas, CEO of Invest Cyprus. "Wrike joins the growing tech ecosystem in Cyprus which showcases that the country is an ideal place to live and work. It proves that the new strategy in innovation and tech is driving the island's evolution into a modern business and entrepreneurial hub."

Andrew Filev, the CEO and Founder of Wrike pointed to the competitive advantages offered by Cyprus compared to other potential investment destinations.

"Our company has chosen an excellent jurisdiction through which we can focus on building the world's most powerful work management platform," says Filev. "The assistance we have received from Invest Cyprus has been valuable and professional, and we hope our continued expansions in the country contributes to Cyprus' position as Europe's next big tech hub. It's good to know that in Invest Cyprus, we have a partner that is able to help us compete internationally."

Mr Campanellas added: "In the midst of the global economic downturn, Invest Cyprus stands ready to provide guidance and support to international companies setting up operations on the island. As well as being a vote of confidence in Cyprus, Wrike's decision is testament to the island's overall economic strength.

"Cyprus's geographical location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, alongside its highly-skilled, multi-lingual workforce, robust legal framework and business friendly environment make it the ideal investment destination for tech and business," said Mr Campanellas.

About Invest Cyprus

Invest Cyprus is the investment promotion agency of the Government of Cyprus, dedicated to attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into the country. For more information, visit www.investcyprus.org.cy.

About Wrike

Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005900/en/

Contacts:

mtannousis@investcyprus.org.cy

0035722441133